Kevin Hart explains why wife stayed after he cheated

Kevin Hart was

the talk of Hollywood three years ago, and it wasn’t just because the long-time

comedian was finally coming into his own as a bonafide A-list celebrity.

Hart had tongues wagging when news broke that he cheated on his then heavily pregnant wife Eniko Parrish. And perhaps the worst part, she found out when a stranger sent her video of the transgression via Direct Message on Instagram.

On The School of Greatness podcast he explained why Eniko stayed after his infidelity went public.

“She came to an amazing conclusion of, ‘I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better. That’s what you owe me. You owe me the get-better’.

“And she held me accountable. It wasn’t a walk in the park, but it was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone.”

Parrish previously spoke on giving Hart a second chance in the Netflix documentary series, Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.

After receinving the DM, Parrish said “[I] immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f— did you let that happen?'”

“You publicly humiliated me,” Parrish said of Hart. “Your whole everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.'”

However, it seems the two are in a better place and recently announced that they are expecting their second child together.