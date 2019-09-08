Kevin Hart is ‘doing fine’ after car crash

Kevin Hart is “doing fine” following his collision.

The Central Intelligence star’s friend Tiffany Haddish has revealed her pal is doing well after he was involved in a car crash last weekend and had three fractures to his spine repaired.

She said: “He’s OK. He’s doing fine. As far as I know, from the last I heard, he’s fine. He’s already walking. He’s good.”

And Tiffany joked she would be poking fun at the actor after he did the same for her when she injured her meniscus.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she added: “He was making fun of me because I tore my meniscus. I was wearing a boot while we were doing press for Secret Life of Pets 2. I had a sleeve on my leg, a brace, and he was making fun of me, talking about, ‘Tiffany, you ain’t gonna get no man. Ain’t no man gonna want you with a brace on your leg. You need to get the surgery.’ And I said: ‘I don’t have time to get surgery. I’m gonna let my body do what it do and heal itself.’ And look, I’m rocking high heels and I’m walking. I might walk with a limp, but call me a pimp. And now I’m gonna make fun of you. When you get back, moving good, Kevin, I’m coming for you. I’m coming for your back.”