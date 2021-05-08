Keyshia Ka’Oir again addresses rumours of neglecting her children in Jamaica

Former video-vixen turned fitness enthusiast Keyshia Ka’oir Davis on Thursday (May 6) addressed rumours that she has three children living in Jamaica.

While promoting her latest product Ka’Oir slimming tea, a fan on Twitter rehashed the age-old rumour about the fitness guru having three children from a previous relationship that were left behind in Jamaica when Keyshia migrated to the US.

“So do Keyshia Ka’oir really have other children in Jamaica?” tweeted one fan.

“NO!” responded Ka’oir Davis, who has been battling the rumour since 2016.

The rumour first emerged in 2016, just a few days after her engagement to rapper Gucci Mane was made public.

Ka’oir Davis first addressed the rumour in 2017, stating categorically that all of her three children, including two daughters and a son from a previous relationship, live with her in the United States.

The St Thomas native migrated to the United States when she was 17 years old.

Ka’oir Davis was last in the island when she brought her rapper husband for a visit in 2019.

