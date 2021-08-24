Keznamdi calls for ‘Justice’ in newly released film

Reggae artist Keznamdi has released compelling visuals for his track Justice, from his latest Bloodline album. The 5-minute ‘film’, directed by Ivor Mccray, juxtaposes the injustices faced in the 1960’s (the infamous Coral Gardens massacre) by Rastafarians who were imprisoned, beaten, trimmed, exiled, and sectioned in Jamaica, to present day.

The video contends that this social injustice has been re-awakened. It comes on the heels of the news of Nzinga King who reportedly had her locs trimmed while in police lock-up and the denial of a 5-year-old girl to attend Kensington Primary School in 2018 because of her locs.

Justice’ features the sounds of Errol Edwards and aims to not only re-educate Jamaicans of the re-awakening of the social injustices faced by Rastafarians but is accompanied by a call to action.

Petition

This call to action is in the form of the ‘Rasta Rights Matter: Support The 10 Demandments’ petition which Keznamdi via Skyline Levels, is encouraging all to sign.

The petition is a unified global protest demanding the Government of Jamaica to take immediate concrete action to address the ongoing harassment and violations of human rights plaguing the Rastafari movement. They are seeking a minimum of 15,000 signatures to get action through the Prime Minister of Jamaica on the 10 specific Demandments outlined in the petition to ensure the freedom and rights of Rastafari.

Keznamdi is currently on a national tour in the US alongside Reggae quartet Rebelution and Kabaka Pyramid. Most recently, he performed at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre to over 15,00 people – a massive feat. He will be performing in a total of 40 cities in 50 days, spreading the Reggae music and Jamaican culture – a missing element in the international entertainment space since the pandemic.