Khago awarded US$800K in lawsuit against former manager

Khago awarded US$800K in lawsuit against former managerMonday, March 08, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Khago was awarded US$800,000 in a countersuit against former manager and producer Kemar ‘Flava’ McGregor of Streaminn Hub Inc.
Khago’s wife, Francine Gayle, confirmed the ruling in the District Court for the Southern District of Florida last month, with the Jamaica Observer.
“Khago is very happy for the fact that out of all that has happened, we have gotten the final judgement. It’s been a long time; we have waited for how long it took. Finally the victory is here” Gayle told the publication.
It’s the latest win for the Nah Sell Out Mi Fren who previously had a lawsuit by McGregor – who sued for fraud, breach of contract, defamation of character and copyright infringement – thrown out after Khago broke ties with him.
Khago has not commented but took to Instagram to share an article on the ruling.
According to a breakdown of the damages awarded, Khago will receive US$300,000.00 in statutory damages for copyright infringement, US$99,568.59 in compensatory damages for tortious interference with business relationships, US$298,705.77 in punitive damages for tortious interference with business relationships and US$65, 352.00 in reasonable expenses and attorney fees.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy