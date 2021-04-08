Khaled back in Jamrock, finishing up new album

Mega music producer DJ Khaled is in Jamaica working on a new album that he declares is about 97.8% complete.

The ‘We the Best’ strongman has made it known that this album will be entitled Khaled Khaled. He also noted that he is carrying out the work on a one hundred acre property that he has dubbed the ‘holy mountain’ and declares that he himself is in ‘album mode’.

Writing on Instagram the producer noted “finishing my album #KhaledKhaled, album 98.7% done. I’m on the holy mountain (mountain and Jamaica flag emoji) on the holy ground getting it done this is where I do my best work. The Holy Mountain 100 acres and the album takes 100% to get it done! Let’s work”.

His twelfth studio album is set to have a heavy Jamaican flavour and he has seemingly drawn on a number of Reggae’s biggest acts to voice on his latest effort, with indicators showing that Buju Banton, Sizzla Kalonji, Barrington Levy and Capleton will be featured on the album.

His posts on Instagram further confirms his close association with the Gargamel, who is seen playing with his young children and just hanging out at the villa that the producer has been staying during his time on the island. Another post shows Capleton in studio mode.

So far, he has kept things under wraps but he has been building a major hype for this release that could also feature rappers Migos, Post Malone, Nas, Roddy Rich, Meek Mill, Lil Baby and R&B songbird H.E.R. He has also seemingly recruited video director Joseph Khan to direct a music video for the project.

It’s uncertain when the album will reach streaming platforms, but the hype it has been generating has had fans waiting on edge. One fan wrote “we can’t wait for this album” while another wrote “I truly have to see this” showing the high anticipation for the album.

His previous album Father of Asahd, released in 2019, also featured a reggae vibe as did the first release of ‘Holy Mountain’, which featured recently released Buju Banton, as well as Sizzla Kalonji and Movado.