‘Khaled Khaled’ no.1 on Billboard

‘Khaled Khaled’ no.1 on BillboardMonday, May 10, 2021
DJ Khaled couldnâ€™t help but cry tears of joy when he received news that his album Khaled Khaled, debuted at the number one spot on the Billboards chart.
This is DJ Khaledâ€™s third number one album on the Billboardâ€™s 200 chart, and the achievement got him all emotional.
â€œI cried many nights. Tears of JOY and Pain making this album. Everyoneâ€™s beautiful words, texts, messages really touched my heart.God is Great! THANK YOU! THE LIGHT ŸŒ,â€ he told his followers on Instagram.
His caption was accompanied by a short video of Khaled crying silently as he read the news.
â€œ#KHALEDKHALEDÂ #1Â album in the country Ÿ¤²Ÿ½.â€
â€œI told my team they have permission to film everything. I want my fans to see the real. Just be. Always be you,â€ he added.
The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based onÂ multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.Â
Billboard reports that Khaled Khaled starts with 93,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 6, according to MRC Data.
â€œThank you for making this album, the number one album in this country. I take nothing for granted,â€ DJ Khaled told his fans on Instagram.
