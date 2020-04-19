Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ‘half-serious’ about another baby

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are said to be “half-serious and half-joking” about having another child together, one year after they split up.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star split from the basketball player over a year ago but he thinks their two-year-old daughter True “needs a sibling” and she recently insisted the only way they will have a second baby together would be through artificial insemination.

A friend told PEOPLE magazine: “Khloé wanted to become a mom for years before she got pregnant with True. Being a mom is even more precious than she could have ever imagined. She just loves it all. She absolutely wants a sibling for True. Tristan seems to be on the same page and would like a sibling for True as well.

“Although being co-parents instead of being together is not the ultimate situation in Khloé’s mind, she is very happy about how she and Tristan are raising True. And now with the lockdown, Tristan has been in LA for weeks. He and True are spending more time than ever together. Khloé is very happy about it.”

In scenes aired on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the couple discussed having another child together after Tristan advised his former girlfriend not to get rid of all of True’s old toys during a FaceTime call.