Khloe Kardashian defends sister, Kim’s, lavish b’day party

Kim Kardashian has received some

The ‘intimate’ affair came under great scrutiny as many criticised the reality star for flaunting her wealth and flouting COVID-19 protocols at a time when most people are facing serious challenges due to the virus.

But sister Khloe proved that blood is indeed thicker than water when she came to Kim’s defence on The Ellen DeGeneres DeGeneres Show today.

Koko said she hadn’t heard much about the backlash but heard “people were upset that we all went out of town or – I don’t really know the extent of it.”

She told Ellen, “This year is a frustrating year—I get it,” she acknowledged. “I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it’s her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do. For us, it was such a nice thing.”

The Good American creator also said, “Being there, like with all the precautions and everything that we took and being there and how grateful everybody was for the tourism aspect of it and how so many people said that we were their first party or guest that they’ve had in months and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or to do stuff for their family.”

Kardashian ended by saying she wanted Kim to “focus on just how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody.”