Khloe Kardashian doesn’t hate Tristan Thompson

Thirty-five-year-old reality star Khloe Kardashian split from NBA player Tristan Thompson when he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party in February, but she has insisted that despite his infidelity, she could never hate him because he helped her “create an angel” in their daughter.

Khloe made the comments when she responded to an Instagram post which read: “I know Khloe hates Tristan, but Baby True starting to look just like him.”

To which the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star said she isn’t “holding on to hate”, because she’s too busy raising her “beautiful baby”.

She replied: “Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes, but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money bag emoji] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!! (sic)”