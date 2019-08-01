Khloe Kardashian doesn’t hate Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t hate Tristan ThompsonThursday, August 01, 2019
|
Thirty-five-year-old reality star Khloe Kardashian split from NBA player Tristan Thompson when he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party in February, but she has insisted that despite his infidelity, she could never hate him because he helped her “create an angel” in their daughter.
Khloe made the comments when she responded to an Instagram post which read: “I know Khloe hates Tristan, but Baby True starting to look just like him.”
To which the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star said she isn’t “holding on to hate”, because she’s too busy raising her “beautiful baby”.
She replied: “Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes, but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money bag emoji] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!! (sic)”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy