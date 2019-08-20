Khloe Kardashian isn’t rushing to get a new man

Khloe Kardashian isn’t rushing to get a new manTuesday, August 20, 2019
Khloe Kardashian isn’t “rushing to date anyone” following her split from Tristan Thompson.
The 35-year-old reality star broke up with her ex-boyfriend – with whom she has 17-month-old daughter True – six months ago after he kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party.
And although Khloe has been single for several months, sources say she is happy by herself for the time being.
One insider told Us Weekly magazine: “Khloé is really focusing on herself right now and is still not rushing to date anyone. [The] situation really hurt her, [and] it’s been difficult for her to completely get past it.”
The source’s comments come after the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star recently said that she has spent the last few weeks looking after her own health and wellbeing.
