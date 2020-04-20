Khloe Kardashian pays for elderly shoppers’ food

Khloe Kardashian pays for elderly shoppers’ foodMonday, April 20, 2020
|
Khloe Kardashian has been paying for elderly people’s food shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 35-year-old reality star has reportedly been visiting various grocery stores in her area to take on the cost of food bought by elderly shoppers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Elderly people are among those most at risk of dying from the respiratory virus, and so many stores have been setting aside specific hours for them to buy the food they need to self-isolate at home.
According to TMZ, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been visiting Trader Joe’s and Ralphs stores in the Los Angeles area, where she’s been stepping in to foot the bill of vulnerable shoppers.
Khloe has also reportedly helped out those working at the stores, by purchasing store gift cards for over 200 employees among various locations she visited, with the intention of giving the ability to buy food for themselves and their families.
The Revenge Body star’s kind deed comes after her sister Kim Kardashian West made a million-dollar donation through her SKIMS shapewear brand to help fight coronavirus – which is also known as COVID-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy