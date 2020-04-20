Khloe Kardashian pays for elderly shoppers’ food

Khloe Kardashian has been paying for elderly people’s food shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old reality star has reportedly been visiting various grocery stores in her area to take on the cost of food bought by elderly shoppers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elderly people are among those most at risk of dying from the respiratory virus, and so many stores have been setting aside specific hours for them to buy the food they need to self-isolate at home.

According to TMZ, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been visiting Trader Joe’s and Ralphs stores in the Los Angeles area, where she’s been stepping in to foot the bill of vulnerable shoppers.

Khloe has also reportedly helped out those working at the stores, by purchasing store gift cards for over 200 employees among various locations she visited, with the intention of giving the ability to buy food for themselves and their families.

The Revenge Body star’s kind deed comes after her sister Kim Kardashian West made a million-dollar donation through her SKIMS shapewear brand to help fight coronavirus – which is also known as COVID-19.