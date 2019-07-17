Kia cars score high on reliability

Kia cars score high on reliabilityWednesday, July 17, 2019
The South Korean motor company Kia is carving out a reputation for
The confidence in its reliability sees it offering a seven-year warranty where other carmakers tend to offer just three.
Kia’s reliability has been noted.
CNN put Kia 6th out of 10 in their table in 2015. The following year J.D. Power ranked it No. 1 for reliability. The UK’s Telegraph newspaper placed Kia 3 out of 20 for the most reliable car brand of 2017.
Kia has upped the ante on the use of technology with its infotainment system being one of the best around.
Of the Kia brands, the Sportage and Sorento have been rated the most reliable. Kia owners talk proudly of clocking high mileage without having to make constant trips to the mechanic.
The Seoul-based motor company has also stepped up its game in styling and design and this one can see with the increased models gracing Jamaica’s roads.
According to Top Gear, Kia is now rivalling some of Europe’s top car brands with vehicles for every segment. The top TV car show is of the view that Kia vehicles are competitively priced, reliable, offer good value and quality and are getting better with time.
