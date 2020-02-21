Kia Seltos on show all weekend

ATL Tiger Motors—local dealers for the Kia Automotive brand—will unveil the new 2020 Seltos at an invite-only event Friday (Feb 21) at its Oxford Road showroom in St Andrew.

The public will then have access to the new vehicle at the Kia sponsored Every Likkle Thing Pop-Up Shop experience on February 22 at the same venue.

The Seltos, which was announced in January, is the latest vehicle to join Jamaica’s fastest growing automotive brand. It is a compact sport utility vehicle aimed squarely at the youth market, according to Kevin Jackson, sales manager at ATL Tiger Motors.

As with many modern Kias, the Seltos has a very distinctive exterior. Signature elements like the tiger grill nose have been worked into other body details like the long hood, characterful front bumper that blends into a very strong shoulder line, running the length of the vehicle. Helping that techy futuristic feel is an array of LED lighting solutions front and rear. Buyers can option the premium crystal cut alloy wheels in three sizes from 16 to 18-inches to customise the overall look of the Seltos.

The interior is just as stylish as the exterior. It’s spacious on the inside as the driver’s seating position offers a commanding view, assisted by the 8-inch Head-Up Display system. High quality materials are used throughout with strong ergonomics that are centred on the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that presents all the connectivity buyers expect. Not only can the screen be customised to display up to three applications together, it integrates the Bose eight-speaker premium sound system and an optional Sound Mood Lighting system. This turns the music into light pulses, eight colours and six themes, timed to the beat being played.

Powering the Seltos is a 1.6-litre engine with three modes, Normal, Eco, and Sport. Normal sits between the other two. Eco engages a host of fuel saving strategies. Sport increases steering and throttle directness for fast driving. There are a host of safety features, from those built into the bodyshell like a blend of steel and aluminium to maximise torsional rigidity, to six airbags, and a suite of electronic vehicle safety systems. Kia’s Vehicle Stability Management system is standard, as are an Anti-lock Brakes, Brake-force Assist and Hill-start Assist.

“The Seltos provides outstanding value for money—thanks to a range of technology features that maximize connectivity and safety, a roomy interior that seats five people in comfort, and high levels of space and versatility,” Jackson said.