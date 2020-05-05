Kid Cudi scores his first Billboard number one with â€˜The Scottsâ€™Tuesday, May 05, 2020
|
American rapper Kid Cudi couldnâ€™t contain
his emotions after realising his latest collaboration with Travis Scott has
peaked on the Billboard Hot 100.
Cudi, who lends his melodious instrumentals to the viral Fortnite-marketed track The Scotts, secured his first-ever number one song after 12 years as an artiste and producer.
â€œTHIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME!!! IVE BEEN IN THIS GAME FOR 12 YEARS AND I FINALLY DID THIS W MY [expletive deleted] BROTHER!â€ he tweeted on Monday (May 4).
The dream collaboration comes as Travis Scottâ€™s third number one effort and third number-one debut on the Billboard Hot 100.
It has been a tumultuous few years for Kid Cudi â€“ after the passing of his father and open struggles with depression â€“ and many fellow entertainers have showered him with praise for the major milestone.
The song has been doing incredibly well; boosted by Travis Scott and Fortniteâ€™s game-changing virtual concert last week, which has left many fans, stuck at home under quarantine measures, clamouring for more.
Welcome back, Cudi!
Check out the official audio below and tell us what you think BUZZ fam!
