Kid Cudi scores his first Billboard number one with â€˜The Scottsâ€™

American rapper Kid Cudi couldnâ€™t contain

his emotions after realising his latest collaboration with Travis Scott has

peaked on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cudi, who lends his melodious instrumentals to the viral Fortnite-marketed track The Scotts, secured his first-ever number one song after 12 years as an artiste and producer.

.â€” billboard (@billboard) @trvisXX and @KidCudi's collaborative new single "The Scotts" blasts in at No. 1 on the #Hot100 chart. Ÿ’¯https://t.co/7xGNh7gkpGMay 4, 2020

â€œTHIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME!!! IVE BEEN IN THIS GAME FOR 12 YEARS AND I FINALLY DID THIS W MY [expletive deleted] BROTHER!â€ he tweeted on Monday (May 4).

THE SCOTTS HERE TO SAVE THE WORLDâ€” The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 29, 2020

The dream collaboration comes as Travis Scottâ€™s third number one effort and third number-one debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

It has been a tumultuous few years for Kid Cudi â€“ after the passing of his father and open struggles with depression â€“ and many fellow entertainers have showered him with praise for the major milestone.

Congrats to the great MESCUDI !!! â€” The Weeknd (@theweeknd) https://t.co/6k23iXzawaMay 4, 2020

Shout out to my brothers â€” Dot Da Genius (@DotDaGenius) @KidCudi and @trvisXX !! Thanks for making this a possibility!!!! RRRAAGGGEEEEEE!!!!!!#1 ON BILLBOARD BABY!!May 4, 2020

The song has been doing incredibly well; boosted by Travis Scott and Fortniteâ€™s game-changing virtual concert last week, which has left many fans, stuck at home under quarantine measures, clamouring for more.

Welcome back, Cudi!

Check out the official audio below and tell us what you think BUZZ fam!