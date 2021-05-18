Killer again knocks idea that dancehall music causes crime narrative

Killer again knocks idea that dancehall music causes crime narrativeTuesday, May 18, 2021
Dancehall star Bounty Killer has again sought to question the supposed connection between dancehall music and crime.
The veteran entertainer was reacting to the recent shooting of a six year old boy, allegedly by his cousin in Westmoreland.
Reposting a news article about the incident, Bounty sarcastically quipped “music causing all these demonic acts and behaviors tell me now Mr. Man in the mirror” he wrote on his Instagram account.
Since his post, a lot persons have been lamenting the state of crime in the country and basically agreeing with Bounty that something is definitely wrong with how things continue to unfold.
While Bounty has again sought to rubbish the narrative, the ‘Look Into My Eyes’ artiste recently went on the warpath where he bashed persons, including artistes who support crime and violence through various means, such as funding.
The narrative that dancehall contributes to crime and violence was recently pushed by Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, who called on artistes to be more responsible with their music
However, since the backlash has been far and wide, industry players and fans have been reacting negatively to the comments made and asking that a closer look be taken at politics and other areas for the answer.
