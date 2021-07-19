Killy dem outside: Popcaan reappears on IG for his birthday

It may be his birthday, but it’s Popcaan who’s giving us the gift.

The ‘Unruly Boss’ has been missing off the ‘Gram since April after news emerged that he was charged with breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

But as he celebrated his 33rd birthday on July (19), Popcaan decided to reemerge on the platform, and once again interact with his fans.

After posting a series of goofy photos of him hanging out a pool, Popcaan followed that up with a short video.

He is seen hanging out at a villa with members of his entourage. While patrolling the beautiful in full vacation mode; floral shorts, open front shirt, the ‘Unruly Boss’ is heard shouting out to his friends to start up the music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic)

His comment section was immediately flooded with fans and other celebrities wishing him a happy birthday.

“Health and Strength on the journey fam,” singer Romain Virgo commented.

“More blessings G,” Footballer, Raheim Sterling commented.

“Blessing my G, more life,” Beenie Man commented.