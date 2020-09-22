Kim Kardashian considering divorce from Kanye West — report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering divorcing Kanye West after the rapper posted a video of himself

West’s most recent actions coupled with his bipolar disorder and anti-abortion stance is affecting the power couple’s marriage, a source told Page Six.

“Kim has the whole divorce planned out but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode,” the insider shared.

Another source told the media house that the reality star and beauty mogul won’t divorce him now because it wouldn’t be “a good look”.

West announced his bid for president of the United States back in July, which was followed by a campaign rally that saw him share they almost aborted North West, their eldest child. “I almost killed my daughter. No more Plan B, Plan A”, West said.

Kardashian had spoken up in his defence afterwards, saying that the College Dropout artiste suffered from mental issues.

West was in Jamaica over the past weekend where he hung out Buju Banton and was also spotted at a St Ann restaurant.