Kim Kardashian dragged for ‘insensitive’ private island b’day pics

Reality television star Kim Kardashian West was the subject of fierce criticism after she posted photos from her 40th birthday on a private island to her Twitter page late Tuesday (October 27).

Kardasian West made the trip with some of her closest friends to the island, where they could “pretend things were normal”, seeming to allude to the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced numerous changes particularly to social life.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she tweeted.

“Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment,” she added in a subsequent tweet.

However the Kardashian’s tweets didn’t go down well with most Twitter users who labelled Kim ‘insensitive’ while others took issue with the relatively large group of family and friends gathered without masks and were not seen maintaining the required six feet necessary for social distancing.

“The utter cluelessness and lack of awareness of the struggle that 99.9% of the people on earth are currently going through right now is disgusting. Your version of “let them eat cake” is beyond cruel. In the end, it never ends well for the Marie Antoinettes of the world,” said one Twitter user in responding to the post.

“It’s not a good look to share gleeful news like this while people are struggling and dying. Look at me, I’m crazy rich, can get tested everyday, fly my friends to private islands and pretend the hell you’re living in doesn’t exist. Oh, wait, it doesn’t for me. I’m rich,” added another Twitter user in agreement.

To add insult to injury, one Twitter user, paying keen attention, spotted a masked server in one of the photos further angering social media users.

“Thinking about the masked server in the background of this 2nd photo, who is likely among many who risked their lives so that kim kardashian could have a birthday party,” Tweeted the sharp-eyed user.

The Kardashian’s were reshared 39,000 times and attracted well over 15,000 comments, the overwhelming majority of which expressed disappointment and anger at the celebs tweets.