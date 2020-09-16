Kim Kardashian joins Instagram and Facebook boycott

Kim Kardashian is boycotting Facebook and Instagram in protest of “hate, propaganda, and misinformation”. She is one of dozens of celebrities who have joined together to freeze their social media account today (September 16) as part of the #StopHateforProfit campaign.

The campaign was organised by civil rights activists in June and accused Facebook and Instagram of not doing enough to stop hate speech and disinformation.

“Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact,” Kardashian West wrote in a statement on Tuesday (September 15).

“I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart,” Kardashian West said.

“Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy,” she added.

Other celebrities who are freezing their accounts today include; actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Jennifer Lawrence, and singer Katy Perry.

“I can’t sit idly by while these platforms turn a blind eye to groups and posts spreading hateful disinformation,” Perry wrote on Instagram.

Actor Ashton Kutcher, who has millions of followers and is also joining the boycott, said “these tools were not built to spread hate [and] violence”.