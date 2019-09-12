Kim Kardashian makes US$2 mil in two minutes

Kim Kardashian makes US$2 mil in two minutesThursday, September 12, 2019
Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to making millions, and on Tuesday when her newly released shapewear
Once again, she has made history. According to TMZ sources, “the first-day sales numbers are unprecedented for shapewear and undergarment brands.” In other words, SKIMS made what Spanx would accumulate in sales for a year in just two minutes.
Kim and her team have worked assiduously to restock the nine colours available for all skin tones. The sizes range from XXS to 5XL.
In August Kim renamed her shapewear line after she was forced to change its original name, ‘Kimono’, following allegations of cultural appropriation after she named it after the traditional Japanese garment.
— Written by Shania Hanchard
