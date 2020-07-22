Kim Kardashian opens up about Kanye West’s bipolar disorder

Kim Kardashian has addressed her husband Kanye West’s bipolar disorder amid the artiste’s recent public utterances.

On her Instagram story, Kardashian said she felt the need to comment on her husband’s health because of “the stigma and misconceptions about mental health”, especially following Kanye’s latest Twitter tirade.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Kardashian also shared that families who struggle with someone who suffers from mental illness are “powerless unless the member is a minor.”

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she continued.

In the same breath, Kardashian defended her husband, saying he is often misunderstood, and that his bipolar disorder does not “diminish his dreams”

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder,” she wrote. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words do not align with his intentions.”

She ended her message by expressing her gratitude to those who have expressed concern for West’s well-being and asked fans to show compassion and empathy towards him.

And after obviously getting wind of those divorce rumours, she most noticeably signed her message ‘Kim Kardashian West’.