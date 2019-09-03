Kim Kardashian West partners with Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow for new makeup line

Kim Kardashian West has partnered with Jamaican-Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow for her newest make-up collaboration, KKW X WINNIE, that will be launched under West’s company KKW Beauty.

The KKW Beauty brainchild posted today on her Instagram what inspired the collaboration, stating, “[Winnie Harlow]@winnieharlow is someone I admire and respect so much. She’s the definition of a true beauty.”

West announced on her Instagram that the collaboration will feature a 12-pan Eyeshadow Palette, a Highlighter Duo and 3 Glosses.

Check out the eyeshadow palette in gallery below.





Winne Harlow, 25, born to Jamaican parents and raised in Toronto, Canada was diagnosed with the skin condition vitiligo at the tender age of four. Harlow’s real name, Chantelle Brown-Young, has become a spokesperson for the condition since her appearance on the 15th season of America’s Next Top Model in 2014.

Winnie posted on her Instagram, “Thank you @kimkardashian for allowing me to be free in my creativity. Thank you for calling me and asking my opinion on everything to do with this collaboration!

The collaboration is expected to be launched on KKW Beauty’s website on the 13th of this month (September).

Tell us BUZZ fam, which of these will you be grabbing on the 13th? #kkwxwinnie