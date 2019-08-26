Kim Kardashian West renames shapewear line

Kim Kardashian West renames shapewear lineMonday, August 26, 2019
Kim Kardashian West has renamed her shapewear line after she was forced to change its original name of Kimono.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has announced the line will now be called SKIMS Solutionwear, following allegations of cultural appropriation after she named it after the traditional Japanese garment.
Sharing a picture of the garments on her Instagram page, she said: “My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me. I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear (sic)”
Back in July, Kim insisted she was “working really hard” to change the labels inside of her Kimono shapewear line as the two million garments, all with the Kimono branding printed on the inside, had to be changed.
