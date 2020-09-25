King Yellowman drops ‘No More War’ album

After

a fifteen-year hiatus, reggae and dancehall stalwart King Yellowman recently dropped

a new album,

The 14-track album sees the veteran act teaming up with his children to produce the project, and even features his daughter Kareema and son Kemo.

According to the artiste, working with his children makes the project very special for him.

“Purely the love for music and the demand from fans makes me continue. It elevates me from all the bad things I have been through growing up. It’s the biggest inspiration in my life. Music is simply my healing,” Yellowmam explained.

“The difference between now and then is that I feel it has grown into a different dimension. It more accessible to the fans due to social media and so visualising the music is very important,” Yellowman added

Despite the global pandemic, Yellowman is ready to continue promoting the album by completing visuals for a few of its singles.

The official video for the title single No More War as well as singles Sex Education, Kiss Me Each Morning, Better Days and No Woman Tonight, will be released in October.