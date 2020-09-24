Kingston’s 420 Hookah Lounge ordered closed for breaching COVID-19 protocols

The 420 Hookah Lounge in Manor Park Plaza, St Andrew, has been ordered closed for 14 days for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

“The establishment has been ordered closed for 14 days for breaches. During this period, the operators will be required to obtain the necessary permits, including certification from the Jamaica Fire Brigade, to support their operations,” said Desmond McKenzie, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

It is also understood that two employees from the establishment have been arrested and charged by the police for breaching the curfew order.

Based on Jamaica’s current COVID-19 protocols, no events should be held, and there should no gatherings with more than 15 people. In addition, no approval has been granted for nightclubs to reopen.

However, taverns, community bars, restaurants, lounges and sports bars are allowed to operate based on the information that is outlined in the COVID-19 protocol.

Jamaica is also under curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily.

The closure of the 420 Hookah Lounge is just the latest such action taken against a business establishment of that nature. In July, the government also ordered the Reggae Mill Restaurant and Bar closed for 14 days for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.