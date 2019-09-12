Kiprich gets endorsement deal from US-Korean beauty giant

Kiprich gets endorsement deal from US-Korean beauty giantThursday, September 12, 2019
Dancehall artiste Kiprich has landed
a major endorsement deal, as one of his songs, Assurance, has been used
in a television commercial for the launch of the new Rouge Cordless Flat Iron
by US-Korean beauty giant, KISS.
Kiprich made the announcement via his Instagram page earlier this week, saying: “Good production is the key because you never know what can happen, sky is the limit for good music, put God first and everything else follow, big @itsnaturalbridge and @the champ16 for this great production.”
Assurance was released on the Natural Bridge Records label in February 2019.
“It’s a sync deal. The song was what the marketing team of the beauty giant identified with in terms of their brand, and they just ran with it. The song is about self-assurance and female empowerment, reassuring women that they can be confident about their looks, and how they perceive themselves, and that message was compatible with this new product,” said Mark Pinnock, chief executive officer of Natural Bridge Records and co-producer of the song.
It is said that the song will be used on KISS’ social media platforms, as well as part of the TV and radio rollout.
KISS, which is headquartered in New York, is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of professional beauty products.
