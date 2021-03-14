Kirk Franklin issues apology after son leaks explicit conversation

Gospel singer

Kirk Franklin has issued an apology to his fans after his estranged son leaked

a profanity-laced exchange on social media yesterday.

The 45-second clip was posted to Kerrion Franklin’s Instagram page with the caption, “This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this. If I have any issues it’s because of this type of treatment that I deal with behind closed doors.”

The 32-year-old did not share the reason behind the heated exchange but his father took to Instagram to extend an apology after the video went viral.

In the elder Franklin’s video, he said he lost his temper after feeling “disrespected”. The popular singer also said he’s “not perfect” and asked that his family be kept in the public’s prayers.

A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin)

Neither father nor son disclosed what the disagreement was about.