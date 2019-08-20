Kit Harington: Game of Thrones ending represents the show

Kit Harington believes the ending to Game of Thrones represents what the show was “really about”.

The ending to the HBO fantasy drama – which concluded its eighth and final season earlier this year – saw Jon Snow kill his aunt and lover Daenerys Targaryen after she destroyed King’s Landing with her dragon, and was met with a mixed reaction from fans.

But Kit, who starred as Jon, believes the ending was exactly what the show was all about, because it showed the “dysfunctional family” dynamic between Jon and Daenerys.

He said: “It was said a long time ago, and I agree with it, that ‘Thrones’ really is about dysfunctional families. It’s about mothers, brothers and sisters, but it’s also about how far your blood will stretch in your decision-making. That’s the ultimate choice Jon is left with. He’s faced with someone he loves as his lover – who he is related to – but his loyalty is with the people and the part of the world where his roots are, the people who raised him.

“It’s that horrible conflict in a relationship: ‘Do I stay or do I go?’ We’ve all been through it at some point … except this one involves a knife.”

Kit says he and Emilia Clarke – who played Daenerys – spent three weeks filming the Mother of Dragons’ final scenes. He said that the process was both emotional and tiring.

And although Kit thinks the ending was justified, he does admit he was “completely surprised” when he read the script.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “I was completely surprised by it even though you can kind of see the path through the season of how it was getting there – and even the previous couple of seasons before that, once you can look back. But it was still a big shock to me.”