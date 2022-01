Kobe Bryant remembered by wife, Vanessa, on Father’s Day

It’s been almost five months since basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a tragic helicopter accident, but his memory lives on.

Vanessa Bryan, Kobe’s wife, shared a beautiful photo of her family to Instagram today with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world. We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB â¤ï¸Ÿ˜˜@KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDadâ€.

 The couple have four daughters together, Gianna, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, who turned one yesterday.

For Capri’s birthday, Vanessa, 38, shared “â€Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!!†Vanessa captioned the post. “God Bless you sweet princess. â¤ï¸ Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. ‘Koko-Bean’ named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant â¤ï¸.â€

Kobe and his daughter Gianna died on January 26, along with seven others when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Calabasas, California.