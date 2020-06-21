Kobe Bryant remembered by wife, Vanessa, on Father’s Day

Kobe Bryant remembered by wife, Vanessa, on Father’s DaySunday, June 21, 2020
Itâ€™s been almost five months since basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a tragic helicopter accident, but his memory lives on.
Vanessa Bryan, Kobeâ€™s wife, shared a beautiful photo of her family to Instagram today with the caption, â€œHappy Fatherâ€™s Day to the BEST daddy in the world. We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB â¤ï¸Ÿ˜˜@KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDadâ€.
Â The couple have four daughters together, Gianna, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, who turned one yesterday.
For Capriâ€™s birthday, Vanessa, 38, shared â€œâ€Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!!â€ VanessaÂ captioned the post. â€œGod Bless you sweet princess. â¤ï¸ Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. â€˜Koko-Beanâ€™ named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant â¤ï¸.â€
Kobe and his daughter Gianna died on January 26, along with seven others when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Calabasas, California.
