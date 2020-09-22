Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, sues sheriff’s department over crash photos

Vanessa Bryant has sued the LA County sheriff and his department for leaked photos of the helicopter crash site where her husband and daughter perished.

The lawsuit claims that Bryant suffered severe emotional distress after deputies from the department shared graphic cellphone photos of the deceased’s bodies.

A TMZ report shared that the suit states “no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification.”

It further alleges that the photos were shared with others in the sheriff’s department, despite having no relevance to the investigation.

What’s more, it states a deputy showed them to a woman he was trying to impress at a bar, indiscretions which the sheriff, Alex Villanueva, tried to cover up.

Bryant is seeking unspecified damages and punitive damages.

The former Los Angeles Laker died in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, in Calabasas, California on January 26.