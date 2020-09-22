Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, sues sheriff’s department over crash photos

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, sues sheriff’s department over crash photosTuesday, September 22, 2020
|
Vanessa Bryant has sued the LA County sheriff and his department for leaked photos of the helicopter crash site where her husband and daughter perished.
The lawsuit claims that Bryant suffered severe emotional distress after deputies from the department shared graphic cellphone photos of the deceased’s bodies.
A TMZ report shared that the suit states “no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification.”
It further alleges that the photos were shared with others in the sheriff’s department, despite having no relevance to the investigation.
What’s more, it states a deputy showed them to a woman he was trying to impress at a bar, indiscretions which the sheriff, Alex Villanueva, tried to cover up.
Bryant is seeking unspecified damages and punitive damages.
The former Los Angeles Laker died in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, in Calabasas, California on January 26.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy