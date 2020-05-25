Kobe Bryant’s youngest takes first steps, four months after tragic accident

In a sorrowful year that she could

not have foreseen, Vanessa Bryant has found something to smile about â€“ the first

steps of her youngest child with late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa shared the first steps of her 11-month-old daughter, Capri, on Instagram yesterday. She shared the milestone with her 14.2 million followers with the caption, â€œMy baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean â¤ï¸Ÿ¤©Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama todayâ€.

View this post on Instagram My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean â¤ï¸Ÿ¤©Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today. ŸŒŸŸ‰A post shared by Vanessa Bryant Ÿ¦‹ (@vanessabryant) on May 24, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on the morning of January 26, 2020. The chopper was also transporting six family friends plus the pilot when it crashed into the side of a mountain in Calabasas, California after flying through extreme fog.

Vanessa has two other daughters with the deceased Bryant, Bianka, 3, and Natalia, 17.