Kobe Bryant’s youngest takes first steps, four months after tragic accident

Kobe Bryant’s youngest takes first steps, four months after tragic accidentMonday, May 25, 2020
|
In a sorrowful year that she could
not have foreseen, Vanessa Bryant has found something to smile about â€“ the first
steps of her youngest child with late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.
Vanessa shared the first steps of her 11-month-old daughter, Capri, on Instagram yesterday. She shared the milestone with her 14.2 million followers with the caption, â€œMy baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean â¤ï¸Ÿ¤©Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama todayâ€.
Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on the morning of January 26, 2020. The chopper was also transporting six family friends plus the pilot when it crashed into the side of a mountain in Calabasas, California after flying through extreme fog.
Vanessa has two other daughters with the deceased Bryant, Bianka, 3, and Natalia, 17.
