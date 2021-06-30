Kodak Black throws away 100k into the ocean

Kodak Black throws away 100k into the oceanWednesday, June 30, 2021
What did they say about a fool with money?
Well, whatever it was, we’re sure this describes Kodak Black right now. The rapper is reported to have thrown away 100,000 into the ocean. Yes, BUZZ Fam, you read that right. Kodak Black threw away the amount that many of us could have used to start our lives.
He apparently doesn’t feel any remorse about it as he gladly showed himself doing what many (including us) would consider a very dumb act.
“I Broke You Off When Dem F**k Niggas Wouldn’t Give You A Dime !!! I Ain’t Owe You Shit Nigga I Just Wanted To See You Shine !!! Yeen Never Gave Me Shit Nigga I Had My Own Grind !!!!,” he captioned the video posted on his Instagram.
Honestly, we’re over here hoping that it’s some counterfeit money, or some stunt for a video.
Either way, it didn’t go down well with the people who saw it, and they took their disbelief to Twitter.
