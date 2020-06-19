Koffee addresses Rihanna album collab with Teen Vogue

It’s been just over a year since the rumour mill was abuzz with news that Koffee was working on a project with music superstar Rihanna.

Both parties have remained mum on the possible partnership, with many speculating it could be anything from the rising reggae star writing for Rihanna’s much-anticipated ninth studio album, to a guest spot on the untitled R9.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Koffee, the Best Reggae Grammy album winner, was tight-lipped about the secret project, providing an update that screamed ‘non-disclosure agreement’.

“I am super grateful to have Rihanna as a fan (and I am a fan of her as well), was all the Toast singer would say in an emailed response to the magazine.

Koffee, who has been at home in Jamaica since COVID-19 restrictions grounded artistes worldwide, said she has been busy working on the follow-up to her critically acclaimed EP Rapture. “I’m currently working on my next project. The quarantine order has allowed me to slow down a bit which is good,” she said. She said she feels no pressure to represent Jamaica as “It just means that the world is watching us more than ever and appreciating our music and the talent that comes out of the island.”

As to what the sound will be, the 20-year-old said she does not think there is a name to describe all the tracks but added “there’s definitely reggae at the heart of it all as well as just a fusion of sounds.”

Rihanna’s last studio album, Anti, was released more than four years ago with fans starting online petitions for the artiste to release new work. While she has featured on a couple singles since then, most recently with PartyNextDoor, solo work has not been forthcoming.

In March, a fan tweeted the fan asking where the album is to which the Bajan singer replied “I lost it”.