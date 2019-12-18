Koffee among dancehall acts featured on Grand Theft Auto

Koffee among dancehall acts featured on Grand Theft AutoWednesday, December 18, 2019
|
Koffee, Alkaline, and Kranium are amongst the newest Jamaican entertainers to be featured on the updated versions of popular video game Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online: The Diamond Casino Heist.
Koffee’s W, featuring rapper Gunna that was released three weeks ago was included in the tracklist as also Alkaline’s With The Thing that was released in March of this year and Kranium’s Money In The Bank, which is off his debut studio album, Midnight Sparks.
Other Jamaican artistes that had been featured on the video game radio playlist are, Protoje, Kingston Be Wise, Tommy Lee Sparta, Vybz Kartel and Popcaan, Chronixx and many more.
The 28-track playlist features other entertainers such as rappers Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and Afrobeats artiste Burna Boy among others.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy