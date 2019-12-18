Koffee among dancehall acts featured on Grand Theft Auto

Koffee, Alkaline, and Kranium are amongst the newest Jamaican entertainers to be featured on the updated versions of popular video game Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online: The Diamond Casino Heist.

Koffee’s W, featuring rapper Gunna that was released three weeks ago was included in the tracklist as also Alkaline’s With The Thing that was released in March of this year and Kranium’s Money In The Bank, which is off his debut studio album, Midnight Sparks.

Other Jamaican artistes that had been featured on the video game radio playlist are, Protoje, Kingston Be Wise, Tommy Lee Sparta, Vybz Kartel and Popcaan, Chronixx and many more.

The 28-track playlist features other entertainers such as rappers Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and Afrobeats artiste Burna Boy among others.