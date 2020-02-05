Koffee and Burna Boy collaboration coming soon?

It seems that fans of Koffee and Nigerian Burna Boy should see something coming out soon after both artistes were spotted together in a studio doing a recording.

Koffee, who just walked away with the Grammy for Best Reggae Album, is seen spouting a couple of lines while Burna Boy listens with an engineer.

This is certain to make please fans, who have been waiting for a collaboration between the two especially when Koffee did a rendition of Burnaâ€™s hit Ye on BBC 1 Xtra.

FINALLY WE ARE GETTING THAT BURNA BOY X KOFFEE COLLAB!!!!! Ÿ’ƒŸ¾Ÿ’ƒŸ¾Ÿ’ƒŸ¾Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ â€” manda (@Comanda_x) pic.twitter.com/aYZKZIqb5RFebruary 4, 2020

The track already sounds like fire and should further serve to build Koffeeâ€™s brand on the African continent. Burna is also building a following in Jamaica being proficient in the Jamaican dialect and dancehall slangs.