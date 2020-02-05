Koffee and Burna Boy collaboration coming soon?Wednesday, February 05, 2020
|
It seems that fans of Koffee and Nigerian Burna Boy should see something coming out soon after both artistes were spotted together in a studio doing a recording.
Koffee, who just walked away with the Grammy for Best Reggae Album, is seen spouting a couple of lines while Burna Boy listens with an engineer.
This is certain to make please fans, who have been waiting for a collaboration between the two especially when Koffee did a rendition of Burnaâ€™s hit Ye on BBC 1 Xtra.
The track already sounds like fire and should further serve to build Koffeeâ€™s brand on the African continent. Burna is also building a following in Jamaica being proficient in the Jamaican dialect and dancehall slangs.
