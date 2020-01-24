Koffee and J Hus go hard with ‘Repeat’

We know that Koffee is one of the hottest prospects in

reggae music right now, so it’s not a surprise when you see her partnering with

international acts.

British singer and songwriter J Hus has collaborated with the Grammy-nominated reggae artiste for ‘Repeat‘ which is a part of his latest album ‘Big Conspiracy’.

The track sees the rapper mostly playing with the chorus while Koffee lights up the track with the style and flow that she has become widely known for.

The song’s message is about making money and being successful at what you do. The reggae lyricist rides on the beat, declaring, “This ah weh mi mudda conceive/ She did tell me, “go fi be di best ah wah mi can be”/See mi now, mi ah prodigy.”

From listening to the track, one thing is for certain, that as the title suggests, it’s going to be on repeat for a lot of persons.