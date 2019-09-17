Koffee and Shenseea are on Rihanna’s playlist

Koffee and Shenseea are on Rihanna’s playlistTuesday, September 17, 2019
|
After being stuck in traffic in Korea on Monday,
Rihanna decided to give fans a taste of her playlist which included songs from
Jamaican acts Shenseea and Koffee.
First up was Blessed by Shenseea and American rapper Tyga. As Rihanna danced to the song, she told the driver to turn up the air conditioner so that she could channel her inner ‘Beyonce’.
Rihanna later played Koffee’s Toast.
After the post was made, an excited Shenseea took to Instagram, saying “RIHANNA IS BLESSED BXTCH.”
“Such a great feeling growing up listening to all her songs and now she listening to mine CRAZY BRO,” Shenseea added.
The business mogul is in Korea for a Fenty Beauty Masterclass.
— Written by Shania Hanchard
