Koffee brewing hope for post-pandemic world in fresh ‘Lockdown’ single

Jamaica’s Grammy kid is back, BUZZ fam, and Koffee has a serious question to ask…

Lockdown, the newest single released by the singer-songwriter on Thursday (July 16), is a feel-good track to inspire music fans navigating a world in the face of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Jamaican Twitter users have showered the fresh single as a welcome addition to the catalogue of songs lining up for this summer and I have to agree.

The official music video, released on Friday, shows Koffee having a blast with fellow Jamaican stars Popcaan, Skillibeng and Dre Island as well as the antics-loving Unruly camp.

Lockdown showcases the rising reggae talent in her most comfortable look yet and I’m here for it!!

The song hints at a budding relationship in the making, as Koffee puts her love interest in the scope of her affection.

“Aye fancy, How yuh heart stay, it nah no vacancy? Last time see yuh pon FaceTime, chatting up di place, bout you nuh want relationship,” Koffee sings.

“Me a go put you pon lockdown, put yuh body pon lockdown, mmm, you got me pon lock now, you got my passion unlocked wow,” she continues.

Lockdown, just shy of three minutes, was directed by ace videographer Yannick Reid—who is also the creative director for reggae superstar Protoje.

Check out the video below, BUZZ fam: