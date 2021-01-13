Koffee, Chronixx featured on ‘Fatale’ soundtrack

The new Netflix thriller

Fatale features the star power of Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank, of fame, and actor Michael Ealy, who’s starred in numerous films, including Think Like a Man.

Fans will be thrilled to hear Koffee’s mega hit Toast being played in the background as Swank’s character, Detective Valerie Quinlan, orders a drink from the bar and rebuffs the advances of a man.

Chronixx’s feature comes as his Eternal Light collaboration with the Free Nationals which comes as both characters seemingly get better acquainted.

The movie focuses on Swank and Ealy’s characters becoming embroiled in a torrid affair that results in a lot of unforeseen circumstances mainly on the part of Ealy. The movie was released by Lionsgate Studios in December last year.

The soundtrack also features the likes of Saweetie, Jhene Aiko, Keith Sweat, K-Ci and JoJo among others.