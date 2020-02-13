Koffee clocks 1 mil IG followers, booked for Reggae Sumfest 2020

Grammy kid, RCA jewel, Miss Tiny Desk, #CollaborationGoals – Koffee is all that and more. Adding to her portfolio is IG muse, as the young star recently clocked one million followers on her Instagram account. This makes Koffee the fourth Jamaican female artiste to achieve this feat, following ‘Queen of the Stage’ Spice, ‘Shenyeng’ boss Shenseea and Yanique ‘Curvy’ Diva.

Just a few weeks ago, the Spanish Town native became the first Jamaican female artiste to win the Grammy for Best Reggae Album for her 2019 EP, Rapture.

Reggae Sumfest recently confirmed that Koffee will be performing at festival night two at its Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex base in Montego Bay on July 18.

The early announcement was made on the festival’s official Instagram page, to much fanfare.

“Yeeessss mi done come already,” user Kaylah Angus said.

“This was too quick *tears*,” said Aaliyah Innis.

“Reggae Sumfest nah waste nuh time… book the ‘Grammy kid’s quick!” Marlon Sergeant added.

The Toast hitmaker was booked at the last minute for her 2019 performance at the show and performed on night one (formerly known as dancehall night) in a 15-minute set.

Also confirmed for this year’s staging is Spice, who has become a staple of sorts on the show. With her elaborate yet creative entrances, thoughtful costumes, high-energy dancers and crowd engagement skills, there is no need to wonder why.

Spice is scheduled for festival night one, on July 17.

“Lord let me be there in flesh and spirit in Jesus name!” commented Ellie.

“Enjoyed you last year,” Ann-Marie Chung said.

“Night one mon, queen inna the pack,” said another user.

With Koffee and Spice added to the Sumfest pot, who else should be added to the entrée?

BUZZ fam, let us know in the comments.