Koffee confirmed to perform at Coachella 2020

Koffee’s career just keeps getting better and better. The young reggae star is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April this year.

BUZZ Fam, I know you have not been living under a rock, but just in case you don’t know, Coachella is one of the most popular music festivals in the world. It is held annually at the Empire Polo Club in the Coachella Valley of the Colarado Desert in California.

This year’s festival will take place over two weekends on April 10-12 and April 17-19.

Koffee will be performing on Saturday April 11th and Saturday April 18th. She will be performing alongside other stars such as headliner Travis Scott, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Flume and Danny Elfman.

Koffee showed her excitement on performing at the festival by tweeting a photo of the lineup with the raised hands emoji.