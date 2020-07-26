Koffee delivers at virtual Sumfest; Third World gets Lifetime Achievement Award

Koffee delivers at virtual Sumfest; Third World gets Lifetime Achievement AwardSunday, July 26, 2020
|
Reggae performer Koffeeâ€™s star continues
to rise with a celebrated performance at the final A Taste of Sumfest virtual
performance last evening.
The Grammy Award winner put on a stellar set at the virtual event meant to soothe fans of the genre who saw the event cancelled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was consummate Koffee who turned up to close the show, pulling from her growing catalogue of hits as she performed Toast, Raggamuffin, Rapture and the recently released Lockdown.
Social media users heaped approval on the artisteâ€™s performance, praising her growth, style, maturity and professionalism.
Other acts on the showâ€™s virtual staging included Sizzla, Tarrus Riley and Freddie McGregor.
Reggae band Third World was also presented with the Reggae Sumfest Lifetime Achievement Award by event organiser Joe Bogdanovich.
