Koffee ends 2019 at top of Billboard’s Reggae Digital Sales chart

Koffee ends 2019 at top of Billboard’s Reggae Digital Sales chartWednesday, January 01, 2020
|
2019 has been a big year for Koffee and 2020 is expected to
be no different after she closed off the year as the best selling artist on the
Reggae digital sales chart according to Billboard.
Her album ‘Rapture’ has been doing well, but it’s her massive hit Toast that has been the driving force behind most of her success.
It also doesn’t hurt when former President of the United States of America Barack Obama has your song in his playlist for favourite music of 2019.
Well done Koffee and we expect a lot more going forward into the new year.
