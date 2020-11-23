Koffee featured in British Vogue; talks new album, positive music and uniting people

A snapshot of Koffee from her

Koffee’s upcoming studio album is one of the most hotly-anticipated musical releases, and the artiste is set on ensuring the follow-up to her Grammy-winning EP, Rapture, is just as iconic.

In an interview with British Vogue, the Toast singer reveals that she is learning new instruments her first full-length album. “I’ve always had a fascination for instruments,” she said. “Quite a few of my new songs were just recording with live instruments.”

Born Mikayla Simpson, the singer taught herself to play the guitar at 12, while trying to produce high-quality music similar to some of her musical counterparts.

She said, “At school, a lot of my peers listened to music that was not necessarily for our age, about drugs and stuff. When I recognised reggae as a part of my culture, listening to Chronixx and Protoje and their messaging, realising also that they’re very musically talented, I became a big fan and got a guitar. I started trying to emulate them and create a way for myself.”

The positivity reflected in her music, which many fans continue to be drawn to, is partly due to her Christian upbringing and wanting to create music that everyone can listen, she tells the magazine. “I’m also very young – I’m 20, fairly young for an artiste and part of my pride is being able to have my family and my younger peers and even toddlers and old people listening to my music and be able to enjoy it. And, you know, not feel like ‘What is the young people doing?” I take pride in uniting people.”

Koffee added that, “The positivity that I put in my music has put me on the map, has helped me to put my country even more on the map, has brought me across the world and showed me a lot of different things. So, that’s something that I wish to continue to hold at the forefront of what I represent.”

Koffee was recently named an ambassador for sportswear giant Jordan’s Unite Campaign.