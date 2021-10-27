Koffee featured on ‘The Harder They Fall’ movie soundtrack

Reggae artiste Koffee is featured on The Harder They Fall movie soundtrack.

The track, which bears the same name as the film, was produced by Jeymes Samuel is also said to feature Jay-Z, Jadakiss and Lauryn Hill among others.

Koffee shared the exciting news in a Tweet on Wednesday (October 30),teasing a 30-second clip of the track.

This latest development adds to the 21-year-old reggae artiste growing list of accomplishments.

Koffee joins reggae veteran Barrington Levy, who was also featured on the film’s soundtrack with a remixed version of his 1985 classic Broader Than Broadway.

The Harder They Fall tells the story of an outlaw seeking revenge,following news that his enemy is being released from prison.

The film is Netflix’s first major black western movie and has been receiving good reviews from critics.