Koffee felt “no pressure whatsoever” to deliver another hit…but she did!

Following her massive success over the past two years, Koffee has quickly become the emerging face of reggae music.

With a Grammy Award for her debut EP Rapture already added to her accolades, lesser artistes would have buckled under the expectations of putting out new projects but not the 20-year-old.

In an interview with the Style Observer, Koffee said the release of her summer hit Lockdown was came naturally.

“The lyrics for Lockdown came very naturally to me as did the ideas for the video, and my team and I were able to bring everything to fruition and produce this bop with no pressure whatsoever!,” said the artiste born Mikayla Simpson.

Koffee also shared about lessons learned during coronavirus which saw much of the world placed under an actual lockdown. “This pandemic has taught me that self-care/self-reflection is necessary and is essential to healing, joy and success,” she said.

Lockdown was released a month ago and has already racked up more than 12 million views on YouTube.

She has also seen a flood of support for her artistry in recent times including former US President Barack Obama adding her collab with John Legend to his summer playlist; featuring on Protoje’s upcoming album In Search Of Lost Time and being called a “breath of fresh air” by peer Chronixx.

