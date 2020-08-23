Koffee felt “no pressure whatsoever” to deliver another hit…but she did!Sunday, August 23, 2020
|
Following her massive success over the past two years, Koffee has quickly become the emerging face of reggae music.
With a Grammy Award for her debut EP Rapture already added to her accolades, lesser artistes would have buckled under the expectations of putting out new projects but not the 20-year-old.
In an interview with the Style Observer, Koffee said the release of her summer hit Lockdown was came naturally.
“The lyrics for Lockdown came very naturally to me as did the ideas for the video, and my team and I were able to bring everything to fruition and produce this bop with no pressure whatsoever!,” said the artiste born Mikayla Simpson.
Koffee also shared about lessons learned during coronavirus which saw much of the world placed under an actual lockdown. “This pandemic has taught me that self-care/self-reflection is necessary and is essential to healing, joy and success,” she said.
Lockdown was released a month ago and has already racked up more than 12 million views on YouTube.
She has also seen a flood of support for her artistry in recent times including former US President Barack Obama adding her collab with John Legend to his summer playlist; featuring on Protoje’s upcoming album In Search Of Lost Time and being called a “breath of fresh air” by peer Chronixx.
You may read the full interview here.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy