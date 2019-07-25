Koffee gives big performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Fast-rising Reggae sensation Koffee was in her element

recently when she stepped out and performed on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show in

the US.

The Spanish Town lyricist electrified the set with the breakthrough hit , backed by her own live band.Toast

From the looks of the party-style audience that witnessed, the entire performance was epic!

See Koffee’s performance in the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BtonHilG0E

Since Koffee’s breakthrough hit in 2018, the young Jamaican act has taken the industry and the world by storm.

She released her debut EP, , earlier in March to great acclaim, and has been holding strong on the charts. Rapture

Since then, Koffee, alongside Chronixx, has done a remix to Ed Sheeran’s smash hit – and according to the rumour mill, she will be a writer on Rihanna’s upcoming album.I Don’t Care