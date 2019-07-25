Koffee gives big performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!Thursday, July 25, 2019
|
Fast-rising Reggae sensation Koffee was in her element
recently when she stepped out and performed on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show in
the US.
The Spanish Town lyricist electrified the set with the breakthrough hit , backed by her own live band.Toast
From the looks of the party-style audience that witnessed, the entire performance was epic!
See Koffee’s performance in the video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BtonHilG0E
Since Koffee’s breakthrough hit in 2018, the young Jamaican act has taken the industry and the world by storm.
She released her debut EP, , earlier in March to great acclaim, and has been holding strong on the charts. Rapture
Since then, Koffee, alongside Chronixx, has done a remix to Ed Sheeran’s smash hit – and according to the rumour mill, she will be a writer on Rihanna’s upcoming album.I Don’t Care
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy