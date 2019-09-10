Koffee hits Billboard R&B Hip Hop Airplay chart with ‘Toast’Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Toast by Jamaican singer Koffee continues to make inroads. The song, which was released late last year, has entered the Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Airplay chart at No. 50.
This is the first time that a song by a Jamaican act has made it on to that Billboard chart since Hood Celebrityy’s Walking Trophy peaked at No. 22 last year.
Toast is currently No. 76 on the Official UK Singles chart, having peaked at No. 70 more than a week ago.
Rapture, a five-song EP released by Koffee in March via Promised Land Recordings Ltd/Columbia Records UK, topped the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for three weeks. This week it sits at No. 8, having sold 3,411 copies to date in the US.
Among the tracks on Rapture are Throne, Raggamuffin, Toast, Blazin featuring Jane Macgizmo and the album’s title track.
Koffee is currently on a US tour with Canada-based singer Daniel Caesar, who is of Jamaican/Barbadian heritage. The tour kicked off on August 11 and wraps at the end of September.
