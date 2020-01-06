Koffee, Jimmy Cliff headline St Kitts Music Festival 2020

Koffee, Jimmy Cliff headline St Kitts Music Festival 2020Monday, January 06, 2020
|
Jamaican reggae superstar Jimmy Cliff, and young reggae star Koffee will be headlining the St. Kitts Music Festival in June.
The 23rd annual event will be held at the Kim Collins Stadium on June 25th-27th. The Jamaican superstars will be performing alongside Nigerian singer-songwriter, Wizkid.
Chairman of the St. Kitts Music Festival, Damion Hobson said the festival has built a reputation for being diverse. “The St. Kitts Music Festival is known for its diverse range of international and local artists representing a variety of genres that appeal to a wide base of musical tastes,”
The popular festival gets bigger and better every year. Last year’s festival was the most successful in the event’s history, and had more than 27,000 attendees.
“In 2019, we had a record-breaking St. Kitts Music Festival and we aim to surpass expectations again in 2020,” said St. Kitts Tourism Minster Lindsay Grant.
